HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the first quarter worth $108,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the first quarter worth $1,241,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HHG Capital alerts:

HHG Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HHGC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 4,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. HHG Capital has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

HHG Capital Company Profile

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.