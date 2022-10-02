HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,748.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.05.

VEEV stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.