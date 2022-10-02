HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

