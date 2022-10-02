HighTower Trust Services LTA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $204.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.57 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

