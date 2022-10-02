HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,045 shares during the quarter. APA accounts for approximately 3.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned 0.06% of APA worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 2.2 %

APA stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

