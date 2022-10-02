HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $1.40 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $257.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.60. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

