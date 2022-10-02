HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3,544.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,547 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 0.8% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

