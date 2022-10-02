HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $3.41 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

