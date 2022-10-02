HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $2.64 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in American International Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

