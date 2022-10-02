Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $120.62. 1,834,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,732. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $4,802,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

