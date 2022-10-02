HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,400 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of HMST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 236,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

