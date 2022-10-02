Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price objective on the stock.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON:HONY opened at GBX 780 ($9.42) on Wednesday. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 995 ($12.02). The stock has a market cap of £270.95 million and a PE ratio of 962.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 865.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 898.14.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Honeycomb Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

