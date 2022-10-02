Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,948 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.0% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

