Horizon Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $307.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $307.15 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

