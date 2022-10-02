Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

CMBS opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

