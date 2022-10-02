Horizon Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 3.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,232,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.88 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

