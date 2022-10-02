Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 86,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

Shares of HZN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 80,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,538. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Stories

