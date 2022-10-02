HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 48,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,858,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in HP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 33.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

