Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,900 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

HUBB stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.00. The company had a trading volume of 670,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

