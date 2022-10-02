iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIOGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in iBio by 182.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in iBio by 400.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 3,569,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,749. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -4.23.

iBio shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

