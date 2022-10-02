Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 33,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideanomics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 192,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 27.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 108,343 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 13.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,461,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ideanomics Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

