IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 335,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on IM Cannabis from $6.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

IM Cannabis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IMCC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,883. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IM Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 32.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 244,586 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

