iMe Lab (LIME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $179,875.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for iMe Lab is imem.app. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

