Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Aegis dropped their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 609,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 468,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 402.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Immunic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

