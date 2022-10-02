Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 18.1% in September

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 3.0 %

Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 8,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The company has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.