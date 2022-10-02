IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF opened at $0.20 on Friday. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
About IMPACT Silver
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMPACT Silver (ISVLF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.