IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF opened at $0.20 on Friday. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.