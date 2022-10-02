Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $72.64 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $2,159,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,515,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,204 shares of company stock worth $11,677,586. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 383,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Inari Medical by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Inari Medical by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.