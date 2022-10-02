Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ICHBF remained flat at $10.95 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

