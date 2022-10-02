Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of INVZ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 2,231,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. Analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,230 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,065 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,572 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,806,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

