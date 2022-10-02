Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 910,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. Inogen has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $555.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Separately, StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.