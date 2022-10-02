Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $16,660.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $16,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,078.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.