Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Purchases £296,400 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Benoit Durteste acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £296,400 ($358,144.03).

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 982.80 ($11.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,337.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,456.89. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 937 ($11.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,493 ($30.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.13.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

