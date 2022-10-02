Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $40,296.60 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $40,296.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,862.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 433 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $19,614.90.

On Friday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 454 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $21,002.04.

NTRA stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $121.05.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 234.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $39,313,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Natera by 878.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 819,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

