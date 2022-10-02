Insider Selling: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Sells 25,325 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57.

SDE stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.26. 265,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,929. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.28.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

