Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $2,656,875.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.04. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $129.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

