INT 1-Day Volume Hits $103,714.00 (INT)

INT (INT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market cap of $1.46 million and $103,714.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.62 or 0.99940635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064147 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INT

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

