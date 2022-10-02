Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $143.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after buying an additional 317,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $283,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

