Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $143.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after buying an additional 317,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $283,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

