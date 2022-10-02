Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 960,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,574,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,204. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

