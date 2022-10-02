InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $15,512,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,381,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 189,871 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 57.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 699,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 255,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ IPVI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 78,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,260. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

