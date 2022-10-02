Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,635,700 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 75,268,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 237.7 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:IITSF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

