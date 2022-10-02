Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in September

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 1,217,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,394. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.