Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Increased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,998 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 385,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

