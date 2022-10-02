Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.26. 78,482,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.46 and a 200-day moving average of $310.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

