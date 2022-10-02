iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,107,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.28. The stock had a trading volume of 617,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,788. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

