iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954,214 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.96% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $250,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after buying an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,884.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 813,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,508,000 after buying an additional 800,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 8,447,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,144. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.