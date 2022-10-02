iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378,537 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 31.6% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $110,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after buying an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,990,000.

IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

