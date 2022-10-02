iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

QLTA opened at $45.37 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

