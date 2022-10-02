iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,400,000 after buying an additional 103,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IUSV traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 840,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,137. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

