iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. 14,376,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.