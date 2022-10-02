iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 580,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,816 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,144,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,304,000 after purchasing an additional 319,481 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
